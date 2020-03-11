Fog City Blues: Balkan Bump

Balkan Bump is the newest project from Bay Area trumpet player, producer and ethnomusicologist Will Magid.

Musically, Balkan Bump is a fusion of live instruments, world influences and lush electronic production. Magid's releases flaunt experience as an instrumentalist and arranger, fusing energetic Balkan brass with heavy electronic production and hip-hop influences. He joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio Wednesday, March 11 at 9 pm ahead of a performance this Saturday at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco.