 Fog City Blues: Balkan Bump | KALW
Fog City Blues

Fog City Blues: Balkan Bump

By Devon Strolovitch 52 seconds ago

Balkan Bump is the newest project from Bay Area trumpet player, producer and ethnomusicologist Will Magid.

Musically, Balkan Bump is a fusion of live instruments, world influences and lush electronic production. Magid's releases flaunt experience as an instrumentalist and arranger, fusing energetic Balkan brass with heavy electronic production and hip-hop influences. He joins host Devon Strolovitch live in the studio Wednesday, March 11 at 9 pm ahead of a performance this Saturday at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. 

blues
jazz
soul
brass
Local Music

