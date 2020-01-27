City Visions: Sen. Scott Wiener on 2020 housing bills and more

Tonight host Ethan Elkind sits down with Bay Area's Senator Scott Weiner from San Francisco to discuss housing.

Senator Weiner has revamped his Senate Bill 50, which encourages development around transit and job centers. We’ll also find out Assemblywoman Wicks plans for this year, after she introduced a suite of housing legislation last year.

Governor Newsom wants 3.5 million new homes built by 2025. How are our Bay Area legislators planning to get us there?

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

Guests:

Senator Scott Wiener, Democratic member of the California State Senate representing the 11th District, which includes San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County.