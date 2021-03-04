California Vaccination Update: What Will It Take To Prioritize Vulnerable Communities?

On this edition of Your Call, we're getting an update on California’s vaccine rollout. On Monday, Blue Shield took over the state’s distribution program. They say they plan to vaccinate four million people a week by the end of the month.

President Biden says there will be enough vaccine supply for every adult in the US by the end of May. What questions do you have about getting vaccinated?

We'll also discuss San Francisco graduating to the red tier yesterday. Indoor dining and movie theaters can reopen at 25 percent capacity, along with other indoor activities at limited capacity. Many food workers and grocery store workers in the Bay Area are now being vaccinated.

Guests:



Meghan Bobrowsky, metro reporting intern for The San Francisco Chronicle, focusing on the coronavirus vaccine rollout

Susie Neilson, data reporter for The San Francisco Chronicle

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News & California Healthline

Web Resources:

Find out if it’s your turn to get the vaccine or call: 1-833-422-4255

Health conditions/high risk eligibility beginning March 15

San Francisco Chronicle, Susie Neilson: Bay Area COVID vaccinations now outpace California and US Here's where each county stands

San Francisco Chronicle, Susie Neilson: Congress is investigating One Medical over its vaccine distribution in San Francisco and other cities

San Francisco Chronicle: California's vaccine sites don't all require proof of eligibility, leaving room for line jumpers