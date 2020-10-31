Brianna Noble Votes With Her Horse

Noble led a small group of horseback riders to the Alameda County Courthouse to turn in her ballot.

About a dozen photographers snapped photos of the three riders as they made their way. There were also about two dozen cyclists who joined the ride.

You may remember Noble from this summer, when she arrived on horseback to the George Floyd protests in Oakland. Photos of her on her horse Dapper Dan went viral.

She told NBC News that she wants to use horses to inspire people to vote.

“Theres certain things that i feel strongly about and voting is one of them so I’m going to make the biggest difference i can using the horses to do just that."

In the lead-up to election day, other black equestrian groups such as the Compton Cowboys have been leading similar events to ride out to vote across the nation.