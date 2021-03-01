Almanac - Tuesday 3/2/21

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of March of 2021...





March 2 is the 61st day of the year



304 days remain until the end of the year.



18 days until spring begins



The sun rises at 6:38 am



and sunset will be at 6:06 pm.



We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.



The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.



The first high tide will be at 12:44 am at 5.84 feet



The first low tide will be at 6:48 am at zero point 69 feet



The next high tide at 12:57 pm at 5.20 feet.



and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be 6:52 pm at zero point 8 feet.



Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 5th of March of 2021 at 5:30 pm



Today is...



International Rescue Cat Day



National Banana Cream Pie Day



Image for National Sportsmanship Day



Image for Old Stuff Day



Peace Corps Day



Read Across America Day



World Teen Mental Wellness Day



Today is also...



Air Force Day in Sri Lanka



Baloch Culture Day in Balochistan



Feast of 'Alá or Loftiness in the Baháʼí Faith



Jamahiriya Day in Libya



Peasants' Day in Myanmar



Texas Independence Day



Victory at Adwa Day in Ethiopia





On this day in Women's History...



1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes an assassination attempt by Roderick McLean in Windsor.



1903 – In New York City the Martha Washington Hotel opens, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women.



Today in 1955, 15-year-old Black teenager Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give her seat to a white woman on a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama.



Women's History Birthday's today include....



Elizabeth Morrissey, public school and college educator, concentrated on labor issues including unemployment insurance in American Trade Unions, pressed women’s groups to get involved in social issues was born on this day, March 2, 1887



Susanna M. Salter, mayor of Argonia, Kansas, was born today in 1860. She was the first woman elected as mayor and the first woman elected to any political office in the United States.

Gillette Hayden



Gillette Hayden, a pioneering dentist and periodontist, was born today in 1880. She founded the American Academy of Periodontology and served as its president.



Elena Sánchez Valenzuela, one of the first Mexican silent film stars, was born today in 1900.



Metta Victoria Fuller Victor, was born today in 1831. She is credited with writing the first American detective novel.



1432 – Countess Palatine Margaret of Mosbach, countess consort of Hanau (d. 1457)



1846 – Marie Roze, French soprano (d. 1926)



1860 – Susanna M. Salter, American activist and politician (d. 1961)



1901 – Grete Hermann, German mathematician and philosopher (d. 1984)



1919 – Jennifer Jones, American actress (d. 2009)



1919 – Tamara Toumanova, Russian-American ballerina and actress (d. 1996)



1922 – Frances Spence, American computer programmer (d. 2012)



1930 – Emma Penella, Spanish actress (d. 2007)



1934 – Dottie Rambo, American singer-songwriter (d. 2008)



1950 – Karen Carpenter, American singer (d. 1983)



1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian



1961 – Simone Young, Australian conductor, director, and composer



1966 – Ann Leckie, American author



1977 – Dominique Canty, American basketball player and coach



1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter



1988 – Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012



1997 – Becky G, American singer and actress



2010 – Hailey Dawson, American with a 3D-printed robotic hand



Also on this day in history...



1791 – Claude Chappe demonstrates the first semaphore line near Paris.



1797 – The Bank of England issues the first one-pound and two-pound banknotes.



1807 – The U.S. Congress passes the Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves, disallowing the importation of new slaves into the country.



1877 – Just two days before inauguration, the U.S. Congress declares Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the 1876 U.S. presidential election even though Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote.



1901 – United States Steel Corporation is founded as a result of a merger between Carnegie Steel Company and Federal Steel Company which became the first corporation in the world with a market capital over $1 billion.



1901 – The U.S. Congress passes the Platt Amendment limiting the autonomy of Cuba, as a condition of the withdrawal of American troops.



1917 – The enactment of the Jones–Shafroth Act grants Puerto Ricans United States citizenship.



1919 – The first Communist International meets in Moscow.



1937 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee signs a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, leading to unionization of the United States steel industry.



1962 – In Burma, the army led by General Ne Win seizes power in a coup d'état.



1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.



1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.



1989 – Twelve European Community nations agree to ban the production of all chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by the end of the century.



1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy President of the African National Congress.



1995 – Researchers at Fermilab announce the discovery of the top quark.



1998 – Data sent from the Galileo spacecraft indicates that Jupiter's moon Europa has a liquid ocean under a thick crust of ice.



2017 – The elements Moscovium, Tennessine, and Oganesson were officially added to the periodic table at a conference in Moscow, Russia.



Other birthdays today include...



1793 – Sam Houston, American soldier and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Texas (d. 1863)



1824 – Bedřich Smetana, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1884)



1859 – Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian-American author and playwright (d. 1916)



1900 – Kurt Weill, German-American pianist and composer (d. 1950)



1902 – Moe Berg, American baseball player and spy (d. 1972)



1904 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (d. 1991)



1905 – Marc Blitzstein, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)



1917 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1986)



1922 – Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, American saxophonist (d. 1986)



1924 – Cal Abrams, American baseball player (d. 1997)



1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)



1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate



1936 – John Tusa, Czech-English journalist and academic



1937 – Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Algerian soldier and politician, 5th President of Algeria



1942 – John Irving, American novelist and screenwriter



1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)



1948 – Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1995)



1953 – Russ Feingold, American lawyer and politician



1962 – Jon Bon Jovi, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor



1963 – Alvin Youngblood Hart, American singer and guitarist



