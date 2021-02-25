Almanac - Thursday 2/25/21

Today is Thursday February 25, 2021...

the 5:49 and 6:49 editions of this morning's almanac...

It is the 56th day of the year

309 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until spring begins

the sun rises at 6:45 am

and the sun sets at 6:01 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

the first low tide was at 3:03 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:48 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:47 am

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in SF will be at 10:38 pm.

Moon: 95.8%

Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 27th of February of 2021 at 12:17 am

February

Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

• Bald Eagle Moon

• Bear Moon

• Month of the Bony Moon

• Eagle Moon

• Groundhog Moon

• Hungry Moon

• Raccoon Moon

Today is...

Digital Learning Day

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chili Day

National Chocolate-Covered Peanuts Day

National Clam Chowder Day

National Toast Day (UK)

Pistol Patent Day

The Great American Spit Out

On this day in Black History…

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, located near Cheyney, Pennsylvania, was founded on February 25, 1837, making it the oldest predominantly African American institution of higher education in the United States. It was originally known as the African Institute was renamed the Institute of Colored Youth in 1852.

In 1842 Charles Lenox Remond became one of the first African Americans to give testimony before a state legislature when he addressed a committee of the Massachusetts House of Representatives investigating discrimination in public transportation. Here Remond contrasted the absence of discrimination in his travels in Europe with his rude treatment on public transportation in and around Boston.

On February 25: Feb. 25, 1870 - Hirman R. Revels of Mississippi was sworn in as first black U.S. Senator and first black Representative in Congress.

Feb 25, 1928 -- "One-Man Show of Art by Negro, First of Kind Here, Opens Today,"

The opening of Archibald J. Motley, Jr's show at the New Gallery on Madison Avenue. This was the first time in History that an artist had made the front page of 'The New York Times' and it was the second one-person show by an African-American artist (the first being Henry O. Tanner). African scenes, voodoo dances, and African-Americans at leisure were themes presented by the artist.

Feb. 25, 1948 - Martin Luther King was ordained as a Baptist minister.

– On this day in 1964, Muhammad Ali became heavyweight champion.

Feb. 25, 1971 - President Nixon met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and appointed a White House panel to study a list of recommendations made by the group.

– On this day in 1989, Mike Tyson won the heavyweight title.

– On this day in 1998, R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” won 3 Grammys.

Black History Birthdays today include...



Robert Hayden, in full Robert Earl Hayden, original name Asa Bundy Sheffey, (born August 4, 1913, Detroit, Michigan, U.S.—died February 25, 1980, Ann Arbor, Michigan), African American poet whose subject matter is most often the black experience.

1928 – A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr., prominent African-American civil rights advocate, author, and federal court judge (d. 1998)

Birthday of Olympic gold medalist Donald Quarrie (1951)

One of the top sprinters in the world in his day was born on this day in Kingston, Jamaica. 1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Grammy Award-winning Malian Wassoulou musician

Actress Rashida Jones born (1976)

Rashida Jones was born in Los Angeles, California, the youngest daughter of media mogul Quincy Jones and his former wife, actress Peggy Lipton.

Important Black History deaths…

Feb 25, 1964

Nat King Cole, the singer with the "Golden Voice",dies.

– On this day in 1987, NAACP leader Edward Daniel Nixon died.

– On this day in 1975, Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad died.

First African American woman to die in combat in the Persian Gulf War

Feb 25, 1991

Adrienne Mitchell, first African American woman to die in combat in the Persian Gulf War is killed in her military barracks in Dharan, Saudi Arabia

also on this day in history…

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

1956 – In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, denounces Stalin.

1986 – People Power Revolution: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos flees the nation after 20 years of rule; Corazon Aquino becomes the Philippines' first woman president.

1991 – Disbandment of the Warsaw Pact at a meeting of its members in Budapest.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor; the most popular operatic tenor of the early 20th century and the first great recording star. (d. 1921)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (d. 1961)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (d. 1959)[61]

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (d. 1969)[63]

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian (the youngest of the Marx Brothers) and theatrical agent (d. 1979)

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (d. 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter; the voice of Mr. Magoo (d. 1989)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1993)

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player; winner of three major titles, 1939–1941 (d. 1995)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American bluegrass singer and banjo player; member of International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame (d. 2016)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter; creator and producer of M*A*S*H TV series (d. 2009)[93]

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist; member of Country Music Hall of Fame (d. 1996)[96]

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist and film producer; lead guitarist of The Beatles (d. 2001)[105]

1953 – José María Aznar, Spanish politician; Prime Minister of Spain, 1996–2004