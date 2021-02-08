Almanac - Monday 2/8/21

Today is Monday, the 8th of February, 2021...



February 8 is the 39th day of the year



326 days remain until the end of the year



40 days until spring begins



The sun rises at 7:07 am



and the sun sets at 5:42 pm.



Today we will have 10 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.



The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.



The first low tide will be at 2:13 am



The first high tide will be at 8:25 am



The next low tide at 3:24 pm.



and the final high tide at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be at 10:42 pm.



The Moon is currently --% visible



a Waning Crescent



We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 11th of February of 2021 at 11:06 am



Today is...



Boy Scouts Day



Clean Out Your Computer Day



International Epilepsy Day



Laugh and Get Rich Day



National Football Hangover Day



National Poop Day



National Kite Flying Day



National Molasses Bar Day



Oatmeal Monday



Opera Day



Propose Day



Today is also...



Prešeren Day in Slovenia



On this day in Black History...



On February 7, 1926 - Negro History Week originated by Carter G. Woodson is observed for the first time.



On this date in 1944, Harry S. McAlpin becomes the first African-American journalist admitted to a white house press conference. He was the Washington DC correspondent for The Atlanta Daily World.



1968 – American civil rights movement: The Orangeburg massacre: An attack on black students from South Carolina State University who are protesting racial segregation at the town's only bowling alley, leaves three or four dead in Orangeburg, South Carolina.



Ophrah's On!

On Feb 8, 1986

Oprah Winfrey becomes the first African American woman to host a nationally syndicated talk show.



Black History Birthdays today include:



Rebecca Davis Lee Crumpler was born free on February 8, 1831. Dr. Rebecca Davis Lee Crumpler was the first African American woman doctor in the United States. She completed medical school at the New England Female Medical College and received her M.D. in 1864.



1899 – Lonnie Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1970)



Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher (February 8, 1924 – October 18, 1995)

She applied for admission into the University of Oklahoma law school in order to challenge the state's segregation laws and to become a lawyer.



Lisa Perez Jackson (born February 8, 1962) is an American chemical engineer who served as the administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from 2009 to 2013. She is the first African-American to have held that position.



1968 – Gary Coleman, American actor (d. 2010)



Born on this day in 1976, William Roberts II better known as rapper Rick Ross of "(Everyday I'm) Hustlin" fame



1990 -- Klay Alexander Thompson is a professional basketball player in the National Basketball Association (NBA) who plays for the Golden State Warriors.





On this day in history...



1693 – The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, is granted a charter by King William III and Queen Mary II.



1837 – Richard Johnson becomes the first Vice President of the United States chosen by the United States Senate.



1885 – The first government-approved Japanese immigrants arrived in Hawaii.



1910 – The Boy Scouts of America is incorporated by William D. Boyce.



1915 – D. W. Griffith's controversial film The Birth of a Nation premieres in Los Angeles.



1922 – United States President Warren G. Harding introduces the first radio set in the White House.



1946 – The first portion of the Revised Standard Version of the Bible, the first serious challenge to the popularity of the Authorized King James Version, is published.



1960 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom issues an Order-in-Council, stating that she and her family would be known as the House of Windsor, and that her descendants will take the name Mountbatten-Windsor.



1971 – The NASDAQ stock market index opens for the first time.



1978 – Proceedings of the United States Senate are broadcast on radio for the first time.



1996 – The U.S. Congress passes the Communications Decency Act.



...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...



1819 – John Ruskin, English author, critic, and academic (d. 1900)



1820 – William Tecumseh Sherman, American general (d. 1891)



1828 – Jules Verne, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1905)



1850 – Kate Chopin, American author (d. 1904)



1878 – Martin Buber, Austrian-Israeli philosopher and academic (d. 1965)



1894 – King Vidor, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)



1921 – Lana Turner, American actress (d. 1995)



1922 – Audrey Meadows, American actress and banker (d. 1996)



1925 – Jack Lemmon, American actor (d. 2001)



1926 – Neal Cassady, American author and poet (d. 1968)



1930 – Alejandro Rey, Argentinian-American actor and director (d. 1987)



1931 – James Dean, American actor (d. 1955)



1932 – John Williams, American pianist, composer, and conductor



1940 – Ted Koppel, English-American journalist



1941 – Nick Nolte, American actor and producer



1941 – Tom Rush, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer



1942 – Robert Klein, American comedian, actor, and singer



1944 – Sebastião Salgado, Brazilian photographer and journalist



1953 – Mary Steenburgen, American actress



1954 – Joe Maddon, American baseball coach and manager



1955 – John Grisham, American lawyer and author



1960 – Benigno Aquino III, Filipino politician, 15th President of the Philippines



1974 – Seth Green, American actor, voice artist, comedian, producer, writer, and director



1984 – Cecily Strong, American actress