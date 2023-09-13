San Mateo County to convert hotel into affordable housing

In crowded chambers on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-to-1 in favor of a plan to purchase and convert a La Quinta Inn in Millbrae into affordable housing. Nearly 100 residents spoke out at the meeting, with the majority of those voices urging the board to reject the proposal.

The primary concern to the plan cites the potential lost revenues from Millbrae’s commercial and transient occupancy taxes.

Mayor Ann Schneider, who urged the board to vote ‘no,’ criticized the county’s process – saying “You blindsided us.”

The board took into account initial community concerns regarding housing for individuals, updating the proposal to limit residency to families and seniors. The county will use funds from the state’s Homekey program, whose goal is to sustain and rapidly expand housing for persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.

Supervisor Noelia Corzo, who voted for the plan and represents San Mateo, Foster City, and Belmont, asked residents with concerns to remember the welcome they received upon arrival in their communities, encouraging all to treat their new neighbors in the same way.

