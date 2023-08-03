Oakland to hire entry-level firefighters for the first time in five years

For the first time in five years, the Oakland Fire Department is hiring people for entry-level roles. In the past few years, the department has focused on hiring firefighters who already have experience.

Chris Landry, one of the department's assistant chiefs, says that these big gaps in new hires are normal. “It’s very important that we space our hiring out because it takes a lot of effort and a lot of time to train somebody up," Landry emphasized. "And it takes a lot of our personnel to do those trainings.”

Over the next few years the department will be holding three training academies, pulling from the pool of applicants that pass this year’s test. Each academy trains around 30 to 35 new firefighters. The understaffed department is hoping the new hires will help lessen the burden on the firefighters that already work there — many of whom have to work overtime.

Applicants must be 18 years or older by August 9. Candidates can attend online open houses on Zoom this week. And people from the Oakland community are especially encouraged to apply.