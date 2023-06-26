SF seeks project ideas for downtown revival

San Francisco is asking for project ideas to convert empty office space in the wake of the pandemic.

San Francisco is asking stakeholders to express interest in alternative use projects to revive the city’s downtown.

The call for Requests for Interest – or RFIs – are a part of Mayor London Breed’s Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future – a plan to address the city’s new economic landscape following the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development will be in charge of reviewing RFI submissions along with the Department of Planning. Sarah Dennis Phillips, Executive Director of OEWD, said, "As how we work changes, which we believe is fundamentally changing over the long term, we need to be able to repurpose some of these buildings towards a broader mix of uses, not centered solely on office desk use.”

Housing, retail, entertainment, manufacturing – these are just a few ideas the City of San Francisco has for empty office spaces in downtown.

On July 19, the city will hold an online information session regarding the RFIs. People interested in a conversion project have until August 4 to submit their ideas – though OEWD encourages groups to submit any project ideas that come up after the deadline.

The Department of Planning and OEWD hope to review the submissions and come up with next steps by early fall.