Comedian Eric Newton's burlesque parody of Star Wars

While working for big tech companies, Eric Newton longed to be an entertainer. Everything changed for the Oakland-based comedian when he became the host of the Star Wars burlesque parody, “The Empire Strips Back.”

The “Empire Strips Back” opens at the Great Star Theater in San Francisco this week for their summer run.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the May 20 episode of Crosscurrents.