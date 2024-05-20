© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Comedian Eric Newton's burlesque parody of Star Wars

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:00 AM PDT
Eric Newton
Jennifer Curry Wingrove
Eric Newton hosting “The Empire Strips Back”

While working for big tech companies, Eric Newton longed to be an entertainer. Everything changed for the Oakland-based comedian when he became the host of the Star Wars burlesque parody, “The Empire Strips Back.”

The “Empire Strips Back” opens at the Great Star Theater in San Francisco this week for their summer run.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the May 20 episode of Crosscurrents.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
