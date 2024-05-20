Celebrating Women in Sports! Hear from Giants coach Alyssa Nakken, Jess Smith from Golden State Valkyries, Brady Stewart from Bay FC and DJ Umami

State of the Bay celebrates female trailblazers in Bay area sports!

First, San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken shares what led her to be the first female coach in the MLB.

Then, Jess Smith, President of WNBA Golden State Valkyries, and Brady Stewart, CEO of women's soccer team Bay FC, have a conversation around what representation means and what the future holds for women's sports.

We finish off this special episode with DJ Umami who keeps the fans on their feet at the Giants games.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Katie Colley