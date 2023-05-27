Oakland seeks resources to curb upsurge in youth crime

Oakland police say robberies are up seven percent, so far, this year, compared to the same period last year, and the trend includes an increase in youth involvement.

Thao said her proposed budget invests in a new Department of Children, Youth and Families , which may help address the root causes of crime among youth.

Thao told reporters Wednesday morning: "We will give more resources to our young people. But we will also make sure there is justice."

Police are reinvesting in foot patrols in business corridors and are bringing back motorcycle officers, Thao said. Oakland is also partnering with the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies to improve safety, she said.

Acting Police Chief Darren Allison said Oakland has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks and asked the community to come together.

Fifty robberies occurred in a recent 72-hour period, Allison said.

The mayor's proposed budget includes nearly $724 million for Oakland police over two years. From the General Fund alone, police could receive about $685 million.

The Oakland Department of Violence Prevention, which aims to prevent violence among youth and others, could get $9 million next year and $10 million the following year, if the Oakland City Council approves the mayor's budget proposal.