Santa Clara County Case Sparks Discussion On Caste Discrimination

KALW | By Victor Tence,
Hana Baba
Published June 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM PDT
Last summer a lawsuit filed by an anonymous Cisco Systems employee brought the ancient Hindu system of “caste” into a modern discussion about discrimination protections. He’s known simply as John Doe and he is a Dalit, the lowest on the caste hierarchy. His case is historic because if successful, it would recognize caste as a grounds for discrimination for the first time in the US.

The case itself has been postponed to September, but the discussion around the issue of caste has continued. Last April, the Cal State Student association passed a resolution supporting the addition of caste as a protected category of discrimination.

Victor Tence
Victor Tence is a graduate of City College of San Francisco's journalism program.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
