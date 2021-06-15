Santa Clara County Case Sparks Discussion On Caste Discrimination

Last summer a lawsuit filed by an anonymous Cisco Systems employee brought the ancient Hindu system of “caste” into a modern discussion about discrimination protections. He’s known simply as John Doe and he is a Dalit, the lowest on the caste hierarchy. His case is historic because if successful, it would recognize caste as a grounds for discrimination for the first time in the US.

The case itself has been postponed to September, but the discussion around the issue of caste has continued. Last April, the Cal State Student association passed a resolution supporting the addition of caste as a protected category of discrimination.

