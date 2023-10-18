Students across the Bay Area walkout in support of Palestine

On the steps of City Hall this morning, speakers from a coalition of groups voiced their support for a student walkout at SFUSD high schools.

Among those to speak was Lara Kiswani from the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, or AROC.

“Today as we speak, Balboa High School, Lincoln High School, Washington High School, Lowell High School, CCSF, John O'Connell, Galileo, and June Jordan are walking out of their classrooms to demand an end to this genocide.”

SF Supervisor Hillary Ronen called on President Biden and other world leaders to call for a ceasefire.

“Cutting off water, food and electricity to over two million people are war crimes. This must end now. This is what the beginning of genocide looks like.”

Sharif Zakout, an organizer from AROC, shared the personal impact that he and many in San Francisco are feeling.

“This hits very close to home, and many of our communities here are horrified and scared. I myself was born and raised in San Francisco, but my family is in Gaza. My family was sheltering in the hospital that was bombed yesterday, and I have not talked to them since.”