San Francisco bids a final farewell to Senator Dianne Feinstein

Senator Feinstein was eulogized by who’s who of America and San Francisco’s most powerful politicians – and saluted by multiple flyovers by the Navy’s Blue Angels – during an emotion-filled public memorial.

The event took place on the steps of City Hall – where Feinstein was thrust into national prominence 45 years ago – following the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.Tina Martin, who said her nationality was San Franciscan, was also at the memorial. She had this to say about Feinstein.

“I think that Senator Dianne Feinstein did an amazing job as mayor of San Francisco, when she faced that crisis with the assassination. And I think she did a lot of things to help make life and easier for women. So, I’m grateful to her for those things.”

Teresa Cannizaro, a San Francisco resident, described Feinstein thusly.

“Tenacious.”

She told KALW why she came to the memorial.

“My love for Dianne Feinstein and my respect for all she’s done for women and to effect some decent gun control in this country. And her longevity and her loyalty to the city.”

