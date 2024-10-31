How are Project 2025 authors and allies planning to steal the election?

We're continuing our series on Project 2025 with a look at how its authors and allies are working to undermine the results of the upcoming election.

The nonprofit watchdog journalism organization Media Matters has released a reportdetailing the ties between Project 2025 authors, contributors, and partner organizations and election denialism groups. According to the report, these groups are "at the forefront of efforts to sow chaos and confusion in the 2024 election." What are their plans if Donald Trump loses the election?

Guest:

Madeline Peltz, deputy director of rapid response at Media Matters

Resources:

Media Matters: Project 2025 allies are organizing to steal the election

The New Yorker: The Big Money Behind the Big Lie

Brennan Center for Justice: Project 2025 Would Fuel the Assault on Election Officials

The Guardian: Far-right US groups coalescing to stoke unfounded fears of non-citizens voting

ProPublica: Heritage Foundation Staffers Flood Federal Agencies With Thousands of Information Requests