Live with Wonway Posibul: Best Of 2024 Preview

At the end of every year, KALW Music programmers share the albums and songs they kept returning to. It’s a sonic kaleidoscope that spans the globe, and an excellent resource for anyone looking to revitalize their playlists. On Thursday, December 5, Wonway Posibul joined On Repeat host Tshego Letsoalo for a live recording of the podcast at 111 Minna Gallery for San Francisco’s First Thursdays. He shared 10 of his favorite songs from the year and spoke about why putting together these lists is always tough. Subscribe to the KALW Music newsletter to view the Best Of 2024 before the public release, and listen to the episode to discover Wonway’s favorites.

“I tried to highlight all the genres that I play on the show”

- Wonway Posibul

Allysha Joy “Stay” (First Word)

“For me, music is such a medicine and a place to breathe and release and I know if you listen to the show, you hear that.”

Ezra Collective “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing (feat. Yazmin Lacey)” (Partisan)

“I love dance music and this is another one of those. It just feels so good.”

Meernaa “A Promise” (Keeled Scales)

“I love Meernaa, what they discuss in their songs - it’s a lot of pain and trouble but it’s that overcoming.”

Liam Bailey “Dance With Me” (Big Crown)

“You hope you have a nice dance partner and it feels like I can ask you politely to come dance with me and he has a great voice and it just felt good.”

Little Simz “Far Away” (Forever Living Originals/ AWAL)\

“It has a great electronic sound behind it and she could do whatever she wants: she could sing she could rap, she’s going to win.”

Jansport J “People’s Choice” (feat. Coast Contra) (All Attraction, No Chasin' Co.)

“It’s just the perfect example of taking hip-hop and the art of rhyming and MCing to the next level.”

Yaya Bey “yvette’s cooking show” (Big Dada)

“It’s so, so beautiful and a very touching tribute to her father throughout this whole album.”

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso “El Único” (5020)

“They’re so fun to listen to. They can rap, they sing; they have the whole gamut and it’s fun and it’s funny.”

Tyler, the Creator “Judge Judy” (Columbia)

“It has two influences that I really love. He loves Pharrell and N.E.R.D so much, and you could hear that, but you can also hear Prince.”

Kokoroko “Three Piece Suit” (feat. Azekel) (Brownswood)

“They do a little bit of jazz, they do soul. They’re such a cool group, but this one is just some Afrobeat sounds and music I love. Simple as that.”