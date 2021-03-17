New Arrivals: A Socially-Distanced Book Tour
Bay Area book tours and launch parties have been canceled due to the coronavirus, so KALW producer Lisa Morehouse brings author readings to you in this socially-distanced book tour.
Subscribe to this podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player.
Latest Episodes
-
Oakland author Kim Addonizio reads from her new book of poems, "Now We’re Getting Somewhere." It's about being a woman, being lonely, confused, joyous, mortal, and thirsty.
-
Lafayette author Leticia Del Toro reads from her new story, "Tale from Tenacatita." It was published as part of the anthology "Puro Chicanx of the 21st Century."
-
Campbell author Ehsaneh Sadr reads from her new book, "A Door Between Us." It’s about three characters dealing with complicated family dynamics, all in…
-
San Francisco author Chris Colin's new book is called "Off: The Day the Internet Died." It's an illustrated bedtime fantasy about our dysfunctional…
-
El Cerrito author Ron Nyren reads from his new novel, "The Book of Lost Light." It's about Joseph Kylander, his obsessive father, and his impulsive older…
-
San Francisco author Valerie Miner reads from her new collection of stories, "Bread and Salt." The stories are set in India, France, Tunisia, Indonesia,…
-
San Francisco author James Nestor reads from his book, "Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art." It’s about how humans, as a species, have lost the ability…
-
Oakland author Brad Balukjian reads from his new book "The Wax Pack : On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife." It’s about a 11,341-mile road…
-
San Francisco author Katherine Seligman reads from her new novel "At The Edge of the Haight." It’s about a girl who lives in Golden Gate Park.Click the…
-
Alameda author Jerry Thompson reads from the introduction of "Berkeley Noir," a collection of stories he co-edited with crime novelist Owen Hill.Click the…