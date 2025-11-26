Stories About Families and Belonging
Today we hear about how residents are preparing to pass a tougher version of the naturalization civics test. Then, a grandmother writes a children’s book with her grandson, and he has an idea for the main characters. Plus, preserving memories when family comes together.
- Residents are scrambling to take the citizenship test before it gets tougher
- Bay Poets: 'Cold Mountain in Chinatown' by poet Al Robles
- Sights + Sounds: Children's book 'Story Power!'
- Preserving holiday memories for future hunger pangs