Crosscurrents

Stories About Families and Belonging

Published November 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Lupe Manriquez shares photos of when she graduated from Mission High School. She originally arrived in San Francisco's Mission District when she was 14 years old.
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli
Today we hear about how residents are preparing to pass a tougher version of the naturalization civics test. Then, a grandmother writes a children’s book with her grandson, and he has an idea for the main characters. Plus, preserving memories when family comes together.

