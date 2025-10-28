Going Back in Time to Understand the Future
Today, we're going back in time to understand the present day with a UC Berkeley historian explores 80 years of US policy in the Middle East. Then, an Uncuffed story on how intense loyalty destroyed a close relationship. And, one beloved music venue in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood has a morbid history... we meet the ghosts that haunt The Chapel.
- LITQUAKE - 'Kicking the Hornet's Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East'
- Uncuffed: How loyalty to one person harmed her relationships with others
- From mortuary to music venue: Is The Chapel haunted?