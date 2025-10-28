© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Going Back in Time to Understand the Future

Published October 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Sunni Khalid and Daniel Zoughbie
Ben Trefny
Sunni Khalid and Daniel Zoughbie

Today, we're going back in time to understand the present day with a UC Berkeley historian explores 80 years of US policy in the Middle East. Then, an Uncuffed story on how intense loyalty destroyed a close relationship. And, one beloved music venue in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood has a morbid history... we meet the ghosts that haunt The Chapel.

