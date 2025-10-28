LITQUAKE - 'Kicking the Hornet's Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East'

This conversation aired in the October 28, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The Litquake literary festival ended over the weekend, it featured a wide array of authors and writers convening to present their works for the public in more than 80 events all over the Bay Area- including here at our KALW event space in downtown SF.

Recently we hosted author Daniel Zoughbie- UC Berkeley historian and professor of complex systems science. He’s out with a new book called “Kicking the Hornet's Nest: U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East from Truman to Trump.”

KALW News Editor Sunni Khalid was the Cairo Bureau chief for NPR from 1995 to 1997, traveling throughout the Middle East.

He spoke to Professor Zoughbie for the event. Here’s an excerpt from that conversation.

