How loyalty to one person harmed her relationships with others

When she was young, Uncuffed producer Keyna Osorio loved her cousins Bud and Rock. But then, when she was told that Rock’s brother snitched on her brother, her idea of loyalty led her to choose her brother over her cousins. It was only years later that she realized she was being stubborn, and that her loyalty to her brother cost her two very meaningful relationships —relationships she could never get back again.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

