Uncuffed

How loyalty to one person harmed her relationships with others

KALW | By Keyna Osorio,
Uncuffed
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:17 AM PDT
KALW/Uncuffed

When she was young, Uncuffed producer Keyna Osorio loved her cousins Bud and Rock. But then, when she was told that Rock’s brother snitched on her brother, her idea of loyalty led her to choose her brother over her cousins. It was only years later that she realized she was being stubborn, and that her loyalty to her brother cost her two very meaningful relationships —relationships she could never get back again.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Keyna Osorio
Keyna Osorio is a political science graduate at Chico State University, where she interned for the Community Legal Information Center (CLIC), specializing in disability law. Since 2024, she has been actively involved in The Last Mile audio video production program, where she recently graduated the audio portion of the program. She is also an entrepreneur in training with Defy Ventures, pursuing an entrepreneur degree from Claremont Graduate University. She is dedicated to becoming the best version of herself.
