Uncuffed: Stories From Re-Entry

Today, Uncuffed is doing something a little different. We’re going to hear the stories of people who have recently returned home from prison.

Last year, former San Quentin producer and podcast co-founder Tommy Shakur Ross taught the first ever Uncuffed audio storytelling class for recently returned residents. A dozen formerly incarcerated individuals learned how to interview each other and created their own stories - and their own friendships.

We brought three of them back to the KALW studios to talk about their pieces, and their experience getting their stories into the world. We’ll join host Tommy Shakur Ross as he talks to Anthony Jefferson, Christopher Roberts, and Jamal “Jae” Morgain. First up, we’ll hear Anthony’s piece on what dating is like after prison.

