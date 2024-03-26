Opening Up After Getting Out: Stories From Re-Entry

Last year, Uncuffed taught the first-ever audio storytelling class for recently returned residents. A dozen formerly incarcerated individuals learned how to interview each other and created their own stories, and their own friendships. We brought three of them back to the KALW studios to talk about their pieces, and how it's felt to open up and be vulnerable after getting out of prison.

And when I came home back into the community, some of those guards were up, and I didn't know how to share that I had been previously incarcerated. In fact, I didn't. I was the chameleon.

Anthony Michael Jefferson

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. These stories were edited by Tommy "Shakur" Ross, Angela Johnston, and sound-designer Eric Maserati E Abercrombie. Uncuffed's class was created in partnership with Community Works, and supported by the California Arts Council and the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you.

A transcript will be available here within a week.

