Uncuffed

Opening Up After Getting Out: Stories From Re-Entry

By Tommy "Shakur" Ross,
Anthony Michael JeffersonChristopher Roberts Jamaal "Jae" MorgainUncuffed
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, Christopher Roberts, Jae Morgain, and Anthony Jefferson (counter-clockwise from far right) discuss their experiences and stories as formerly incarcerated citizens.
Angela Johnston
/
KALW / Uncuffed
Tommy "Shakur" Ross, Christopher Roberts, Jae Morgain, and Anthony Jefferson (counter-clockwise from far right) discuss their experiences and stories as formerly incarcerated citizens.

Last year, Uncuffed taught the first-ever audio storytelling class for recently returned residents. A dozen formerly incarcerated individuals learned how to interview each other and created their own stories, and their own friendships. We brought three of them back to the KALW studios to talk about their pieces, and how it's felt to open up and be vulnerable after getting out of prison.

And when I came home back into the community, some of those guards were up, and I didn't know how to share that I had been previously incarcerated. In fact, I didn't. I was the chameleon.
Anthony Michael Jefferson

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. These stories were edited by Tommy "Shakur" Ross, Angela Johnston, and sound-designer Eric Maserati E Abercrombie. Uncuffed's class was created in partnership with Community Works, and supported by the California Arts Council and the Unlikely Collaborators Foundation. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org

A transcript will be available here within a week.

Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Anthony Michael Jefferson
Christopher Roberts
Jamaal "Jae" Morgain
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
