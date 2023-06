In today's episode, we explore the healing art of storytelling. First, we take a trip to the theater to learn about how Oakland day laborers are taking their stories to the stage, as a way to find freedom and belonging. Then, we hear a new piece from Uncuffed. It's a story about two life long lovers, and how even prison couldn’t keep them apart.



Healing through Teatro Jornalero

Hole in the heart: A love that transcended prison walls