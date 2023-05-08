Peak To Tap / Columbia River Gorgeous / Black Mermaids
The winter snow is melting and it may be bringing more than just water to the Bay Area. In today's episode, we'll learn why melting Sierra snow is more than just a flood hazard. Then, we hear about a children’s book on Black mermaids. Plus, a reading from Vallejo’s former Poet Laureate, D.L. Lang.
- From peak to tap – should we worry about microplastics in our dinking water?
- 'Columbia River Gorgeous' by poet D.L. Lang
- Author Maya Cameron-Gordon on writing a children's book about Black mermaids