Peak To Tap / Columbia River Gorgeous / Black Mermaids

Published May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
A building at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, buried in snow on March 30th, 2023.
Joshua Sirotiak
/
A building at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, buried in snow on March 30th, 2023.

The winter snow is melting and it may be bringing more than just water to the Bay Area. In today's episode, we'll learn why melting Sierra snow is more than just a flood hazard. Then, we hear about a children’s book on Black mermaids. Plus, a reading from Vallejo’s former Poet Laureate, D.L. Lang.

