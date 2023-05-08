Author Maya Cameron-Gordon on writing a children's book about Black mermaids

This interview aired in the May 8, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

I really feel like this book helped heal a part of me that felt a little damaged from never getting to see myself in the roles I wanted to see myself in.

The children's book is about three Black mermaid sisters who each want to become queen of their sea kingdom. The vivid illustrations, created by Mexican artist Mirelle Ortega, depict characters with different hair textures and skin tones. Maya Cameron-Gordon wrote “The Mermaid Princesses: A Sister Tale" so Black kids like her daughter, can see themselves in fantasy stories. In this interview Maya talks about why she also wanted to make empowering female characters and her dreams of turning the book into an animated series.