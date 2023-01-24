From Motown To Haz-mat / The Bay: High Pressure High School / New Arrivals: Linda Ronstadt
Today, we’ll meet an environmental safety consultant who years ago walked away from a job with a legendary Motown trio. We hear how he stepped off the stage and into toxic waste management. Then, we learn about the intense pressure to excel at elite Silicon Valley high schools. And, we listen to a reading from a book co-written by Lawrence Downs and singer Linda Ronstadt.
- One man's journey from Motown to haz-mat
- The Bay: High School in the Shadows of Silicon Valley
New book chronicles Linda Ronstadt’s deep roots in Southern Arizona, Northern Mexico