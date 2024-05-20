Beings Seen and Unseen with Amitav Ghosh

The Emergence Magazine Listening Hour—a special limited series by award-winning magazine and creative production studio Emergence Magazine—explores the timeless connections between ecology, culture, and spirituality through interviews, narrated essays, poems, and immersive audio experiences featuring the world’s leading ecological thinkers, writers, and artists. In this episode, we are joined by award-winning author and scholar Amitav Ghosh, who speaks about his work and latest book The Nutmeg’s Curse, which explores the root causes of our ecological unraveling.

Peering into our collective past, we discuss how ecocide is intimately linked to colonial projects and perpetuated by the modern geopolitical system. Talking about how capitalism has silenced Indigenous and nonhuman voices by rendering them inert resources, Amitav calls on storytellers to lead us in the vital work of de-centering the human and re-centering the agency of all beings. Plus, a selection of poems by Camille T. Dungy and Marlanda Dekine-Sapient Soul, each meditating on the legacies of violent systems of power.