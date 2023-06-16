© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Race & Identity
Philosophy Talk

What Is Gender?

By Devon Strolovitch
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

Is Gender an oppressive system that sorts people into pink and blue boxes, or is it a critical part of people’s identities?

Gender is a controversial topic these days, but people can't seem to agree about what gender is. Is it an inner identity, a biological fact, or an oppressive system? Should we respect it or resist it? Should it even be a thing? Josh and guest-host Blakey Vermeule question gender with regular co-host Ray Briggs, co-author of What Even Is Gender? Sunday, June 11 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk Gender Identitysexualityphilosophy
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
