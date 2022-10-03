© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

America's Next Great Author / New Arrivals On Nature / Illustrator Jessica Fong

Published October 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM PDT
Today, we hear about a new kind of reality show for writers. Then, readings from three local authors show the breadth of nature books. And, an illustrator talks about her artwork on the DC Comics’ “Poison Ivy” series.

