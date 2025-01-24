From doctor to activist: learning to listen
Amidst daily drama at San Francisco General Hospital, Dr. Dean David Schillinger learned the hard way that not learning each patient’s personal story can end in tragedy. His education led to new training in listening for SF General’s professionals, the founding of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations – and his new calling: activism. He’s fighting for everyone’s lives against the corporations pushing sugar-laden drinks, spiking diabetes rates countrywide.