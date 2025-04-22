Ana Tijoux is breaking the noise on latest EP "Serpiente De Madera"

Ana Tijoux is a French-Chilean MC and activist, writing flows in Spanish and French that have earned her Grammy Awards and endorsement from Thom Yorke.

Wonway Posibul recently spoke with Tijoux ahead of her upcoming show at The New Parish in Oakland on Wednesday, April 30th. They discussed her latest EP "Serpiente De Madera," her musical beginnings and growing through hip-hop, and the importance of speaking up for our humanity.

Press play to hear the conversation.