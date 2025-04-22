© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Listen to the SFUSD Board Meeting here

Ana Tijoux is breaking the noise on latest EP "Serpiente De Madera"

KALW | By Wonway Posibul
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:29 PM PDT
French-Chilean rapper Ana Tijouix
Ana Tijoux will be performing at the New Parish in Oakland on Wednesday, April 30.

Ana Tijoux is a French-Chilean MC and activist, writing flows in Spanish and French that have earned her Grammy Awards and endorsement from Thom Yorke.

Wonway Posibul recently spoke with Tijoux ahead of her upcoming show at The New Parish in Oakland on Wednesday, April 30th. They discussed her latest EP "Serpiente De Madera," her musical beginnings and growing through hip-hop, and the importance of speaking up for our humanity.

Press play to hear the conversation.

Wonway Posibul
Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador is an MC, DJ, actor, and radio host who lives and works in San Francisco, California. He has a weeknight show on KALW from 8 - 10 p.m.
See stories by Wonway Posibul