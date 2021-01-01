Marisol Medina-Cadena
The Pendletons are a boogie-funk and modern soul project made up of E Da Boss and Trailer Limon. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, The Pendletons share…
Rooted in Mexican oral tradition, Chhoti Maa raps, sings, and writes about migration, queerness, and indigenous spirituality. In this edition of Bay Area…
Second Fridays at the Legionnaire Saloon in downtown Oakland are not just any bar night. In this week's Audiograph, we're going to a dance party that…
A new generation of Oakland-raised Maya are working to give their communities a voice in their native tongues.Over 6 million people across Mexico and…
While studying classical voice at San Francisco's public arts high-school, Jamie Zee felt drawn to jazz music. The genre’s non conformist ethos seemed to…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. San Francisco jazz singer-songwriter Jamie Zee told KALW’s Marisol Medina-Cadena about…
Gilberto Rodriguez y Los Intocables is an eclectic Chicano band that can’t quite be defined by one genre. That’s why they call themselves “Los Intocables”…
Here at Crosscurrents, one of the first assignments we give the fellows in our Audio Academy is to listen to a 40-minute conversation between two loved…