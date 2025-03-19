Justin Ebrahemi

Justin drives KALW’s communications strategy to help transform how public media informs cultural narratives and deepens impact in local communities. He brings eight years of experience in audience analytics, digital marketing, and communications strategy to his role at KALW. Justin previously worked at KQED Arts & Culture and CounterPulse, where he engaged diverse Bay Area communities with cultural programming and artistic content, in addition to authoring his own work. As a poet, Justin hosts CounterPulse’s seasonal Open Stage event as a platform for emerging artistic voices.

With a background in public media and performing arts, Justin is passionate about elevating the Bay Area’s artistic communities and connecting audiences with truth and discourse. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Media studies from California State University, Monterey Bay, and a master’s in Environment & Community from Cal Poly Humboldt.