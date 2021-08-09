Free Muni For Youth Program Kicks Off Next Week

San Francisco’s year-long program Free Muni for Youth will kick off Sunday, providing free bus and tram transportation for those under 18. This coincides with the first day of in-person learning next Monday for San Francisco Unified School District students.

The city already implemented free Muni services for lower-income youth between five and 18-years old. Special education and English Learner program students under 22 also ride for free.

Mayor London Breed allocated $2 million in the recent budget to expand the project to more than 100,000 city students.

Fare instructors will not ask for proof of payment for youth who appear to qualify, but those over the age of 16 are encouraged to bring a student ID.

