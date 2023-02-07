Learn to Make Radio with KALW
KALW Public Media invites high schoolers to apply for a paid Summer Podcasting Institute where they’ll produce the next season of the tbh podcast: by, about, and for teenagers. The deadline to apply is April 2.
The KALW News summer journalism program is a free 3.5-month training opportunity. It's a good opportunity for people who have some experience producing radio features and want to learn more. The deadline to apply is March 12.
Applications for the 2023-24 Audio Academy are currently closed, but check back in early March!