Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Votes 2024: The Future of San Francisco's Great Highway

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:23 PM PDT
Charles Lighthouse
/
KALW
Richard Corriea, Supervisor Connie Chan, Lucas Lux, and Supervisor Joel Engardio at the debate.

KALW's Ben Trefny hosted a public conversation about the ballot measure to permanently close San Francisco's Upper Great Highway to car traffic and turn it into a park. It's Proposition K on the November ballot. This event featured stakeholders and representatives, including these panelists:

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan

District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio

Friends of Great Highway Park Board President Lucas Lux

Open the Great Highway Spokesperson Richard Corriea

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Capital & Planning Division Director Stacy Bradley also shared some government perspectives. Also, San Francisco Public Press reporter Zhe Wu spoke about her conversations with community members.

Click the LISTEN button above to hear the discussion.

RESOURCES:

San Francisco Recreation & Parks Great Highway Pilot Project

Great Highway Pilot Visitation and Traffic Data
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.