The Bay Votes 2024: The Future of San Francisco's Great Highway

KALW's Ben Trefny hosted a public conversation about the ballot measure to permanently close San Francisco's Upper Great Highway to car traffic and turn it into a park. It's Proposition K on the November ballot. This event featured stakeholders and representatives, including these panelists:

District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan

District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio

Friends of Great Highway Park Board President Lucas Lux

Open the Great Highway Spokesperson Richard Corriea

San Francisco Recreation and Parks Capital & Planning Division Director Stacy Bradley also shared some government perspectives. Also, San Francisco Public Press reporter Zhe Wu spoke about her conversations with community members.

RESOURCES:

San Francisco Recreation & Parks Great Highway Pilot Project

Great Highway Pilot Visitation and Traffic Data