Flights to Bay Area airports resume after computer glitch causes nationwide delay

Flights were grounded across the nation at 3:29 a.m. Pacific time, after a malfunction of the Notice to Air Missions System, according to a statement from the FAA.

The system, known by its acronym NOTAM, delivers real-time messages to flight personnel related to irregular conditions in the airspace, according to the FAA. The cause of the glitch has not yet been determined.

Departures resumed at Oakland International Airport at 6:05 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Kaley Skantz. She said the ground stop order was lifted before many flights were scheduled to depart and had a minimal impact starting at 5 a.m.

San Francisco International Airport also resumed normal operations just after 6 a.m., airport spokesperson Doug Yakel said in an email.

Yakel said 83 flights were delayed as of 7:22 a.m., which is about nine percent of all flights at SFO, a figure he said was normal for the airport. He also said there were about 20 cancellations Wednesday morning, which he also described as routine and said it was impossible to determine how many were affected by the FAA glitch compared to other factors.

Mineta San Jose International Airport resumed normal operations at about 6:30 a.m., said airport spokesman Keonnis Taylor. Taylor said just one flight was delayed due to the stoppage.