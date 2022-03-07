Bay Area gas prices are highest in the nation

The average price per gallon for gas in California reached a high of $5.28 per gallon on Sunday. That is more than a dollar higher than the national average . Rising crude oil prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine contributed to the rise.

In the Bay Area region, t he average gas prices are hovering around $5.45 a gallon, above the statewide average, . Some station prices in the Bay Area have already topped six dollars per gallon for premium gas.

Every region of the Bay Area reported average gas prices on Monday that were dramatically higher than last week.