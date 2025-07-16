Institute on Aging (IOA) believes the future should be something to look forward to, at every age. We bring together pioneering experts, seasoned champions and hands-on caregivers to make growing older better for Bay Area seniors and their families.

As the leading advocate for older adults and those who care for them, we offer a broad spectrum of services and support to help seniors maintain their independence as long as it is safe to do so. In addition to providing home care and case management services, we operate San Francisco’s Elder Abuse Prevention Program; The Friendship Line, a free 24-hour suicide prevention “warm” line for seniors; adult day care centers for adults experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia; the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which provides medical care, physical therapy and enrichment activities for older adults; and CONNECT, a free community referral service for all things elder.

Institute on Aging is located at 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco and works with clients in San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and the Peninsula.