How We Got Here

Welcome to How We Got Here, a new every so Often Public Affairs program from KALW News. How We Got Here is about complex and current realities around the globe, across the country, and in the Bay Area.



With each episode, we take a look at a complicated issue. Break it down by adding context and insight, and hopefully make it a little less complicated and a lot more understandable for you. Hosted by Sunni Khalid.