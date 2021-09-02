© 2021 KALW
Housing As Healthcare: How Prescribing Housing Can Save Seniors Lives

In this three-part series, KALW’s Angela Johnston takes us behind the scenes of a San Francisco shelter-in-place hotel to see how housing seniors experiencing homelessness has affected their health. We’ll get a brief history of housing as healthcare and we’ll see how a county is reimagining its public health insurance to keep seniors out of nursing homes and off the streets.