Disability activist Alice Wong writes about the past and futurism

Alice is right. Having joy as a disabled person is almost a rebellion to society's view of our community. Teresa Nguyen

Alice Wong was born with a progressive neuromuscular disability. Last summer she became seriously ill. A collapsed lung, the inability to swallow and other health issues caused her to lose the ability to speak. So she wasn’t available to be interviewed about her memoir "Year of the Tiger." That’s why her friends stepped in for her.

In this interview, we hear from Emily Nusbaum who teaches disability studies courses at Mills College of Northeastern University and Teresa Nguyen who is the director of the Community Living Equity Center at Brandeis University.