Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Disability activist Alice Wong writes about the past and futurism

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Alice Wong with her memoir 'Year of the Tiger'
Alice is right. Having joy as a disabled person is almost a rebellion to society's view of our community.
Teresa Nguyen

Alice Wong was born with a progressive neuromuscular disability. Last summer she became seriously ill. A collapsed lung, the inability to swallow and other health issues caused her to lose the ability to speak. So she wasn’t available to be interviewed about her memoir "Year of the Tiger." That’s why her friends stepped in for her.

In this interview, we hear from Emily Nusbaum who teaches disability studies courses at Mills College of Northeastern University and Teresa Nguyen who is the director of the Community Living Equity Center at Brandeis University.

Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
