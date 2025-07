Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS) provides services that promote health, safety, and independence for older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities.

In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) pays caregivers to help older adults and people with disabilities with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, shopping, and cooking. Learn more about how we partner with the IHSS Public Authority and Homebridge to deliver high-quality services of the IHSS system.