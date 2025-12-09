Bay Area transit system inaugurates new Clipper Card payment system

Today, Bay Area transit agencies are rolling out a new payment system for Clipper cards that will make it easier and more efficient for passengers.

The long-awaited start of the new system will allow passengers to instantly add money to an account, receive free and discounted fares across transit agencies, and manage multiple family accounts from a central online location.

All 20 Bay Area transit agencies will also allow commuters to use their bank cards without the need of a Clipper card.

The tap-and-ride system was rolled out in August by BART. The agency said credit cards are now the second most-popular form of paying for fares, ranking only behind the regular Clipper Cards.

The new payment system will be phased in at all transit agencies during a 12-week transition.

