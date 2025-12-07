© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Jose energy customers to receive rebate

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 7, 2025 at 7:57 PM PST
Timothy Valentine
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

More than 300,000 San Jose consumers will be receiving a rebate on their energy bills.

San Jose Clean Energy, the city’s primary energy provider, announced that it will be distributing 25 million dollars in rebates.

The company said the rebate funds will be split evenly between residential and commercial customers. The rebate will come as a one-time flat bill credit of 40 dollars for residential users.

San Jose Spotlight reports eligibility for customers will extend to nearly all residential customers in good standing. The company said those who will not be eligible for the rebate are about 12,000 customers who produced more energy than they consumed over the past year. They have already received surplus energy payments.

Company officials said the rebate is intended to offset an increase in a state-mandated fee paid by PG&E customers that is expected to begin on January 1st.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid