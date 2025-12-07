San Jose energy customers to receive rebate

More than 300,000 San Jose consumers will be receiving a rebate on their energy bills.

San Jose Clean Energy, the city’s primary energy provider, announced that it will be distributing 25 million dollars in rebates.

The company said the rebate funds will be split evenly between residential and commercial customers. The rebate will come as a one-time flat bill credit of 40 dollars for residential users.

San Jose Spotlight reports eligibility for customers will extend to nearly all residential customers in good standing. The company said those who will not be eligible for the rebate are about 12,000 customers who produced more energy than they consumed over the past year. They have already received surplus energy payments.

Company officials said the rebate is intended to offset an increase in a state-mandated fee paid by PG&E customers that is expected to begin on January 1st.

