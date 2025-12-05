Mayor Lurie names new San Francisco police chief

Derrick Lew started his career with the San Francisco Police Department in 2003. Over his two decades with the department, he’s served in a range of roles, including patrol, investigations, and most recently as the head of the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.

Lew expressed that "addressing the drug crisis and improving conditions on our streets is not up for debate. We will continue this work.”

That’s Lew from a press conference today. In it, he spoke about his priorities, including continuing state and federal partnerships and using technology to support the department’s public safety efforts.

