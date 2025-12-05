© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Mayor Lurie names new San Francisco police chief

KALW | By Viviana Vivas
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:32 PM PST
Mayor's Press Conference for Derrick Lew.
SFGovtv
/
Youtube Channel
Mayor's Press Conference for Derrick Lew.

After nearly half a year without a permanent police chief, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Wednesday that Derrick Lew will lead San Francisco's police department.

Derrick Lew started his career with the San Francisco Police Department in 2003. Over his two decades with the department, he’s served in a range of roles, including patrol, investigations, and most recently as the head of the  Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.

Lew expressed that "addressing the drug crisis and improving conditions on our streets is not up for debate. We will continue this work.”

That’s Lew from a press conference today. In it, he spoke about his priorities, including continuing state and federal partnerships and using technology to support the department’s public safety efforts.

Viviana Vivas
Audio Academy Fellow 25-26
