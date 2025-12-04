Recalled Alameda County DA announces bid for old job in ‘26

Former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is running for her old job – a year after she lost a recall election overwhelmingly.

Price made the announcement yesterday (Thursday). She was elected to the office in 2022.

A former criminal defense attorney, Price drew criticism from some community members and the mothers of some violent crime victims for her perceived leniency towards sentencing. She also feuded with some local news organizations.

A campaign calling for Price’s ouster started months after she took office. It was largely bankrolled by local business interests and supported by several former prosecutors.

In the recall election, Price lost by a 63-37 margin.